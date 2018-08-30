Joe Biden Is Honoring John McCain at a Memorial Today. Here's What to Know

Sen. John McCain’s friends, family and fellow Arizonians are expected to gather Thursday to honor the late senator’s life and legacy with a memorial service that will feature tributes from former Vice President Joe Biden, NFL star Larry Fitzgerald and others close to him.

More than 30 current and former senators (Republicans and Democrats, alike), Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, local officials, Arizona sports stars and around 1,000 Arizonians will also pay their respects at the service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church. The memorial will also include tributes from two of McCain’s children, Andrew McCain and Bridget McCain, as well as a performance of “Amazing Grace” from the student choir, and a recessional to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”

Here’s what to know about McCain’s memorial in Arizona on Thursday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak

Biden, a longtime friend and colleague of McCain’s, will honor the late senator with a tribute at his memorial Thursday. While the two were political opponents over the years — and most memorably in the 2008 presidential election — their relationship, at its core, was based in friendship and mutual respect.

“John McCain’s life is proof that some truths are timeless. Character. Courage. Integrity. Honor,” Biden said in a statement after McCain’s death over the weekend. “A life lived embodying those truths casts a long, long shadow.”

Their friendship began decades ago in the 1970s when McCain served as a liaison between the Navy and the Senate “and accompanied then-Senator Biden on overseas trips,” according to a statement about their relationship ahead of the memorial. They then became colleagues in the Senate after McCain was elected to his first term in the mid-1980s.

Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald, a friend to McCain, will pay tribute

Fitzgerald, the star wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to speak before Biden at the memorial Thursday. The NFL star and McCain met “by chance” back in 2006, Fitzgerald told CNN earlier this week, and “for some reason, Sen. McCain just took a liking to me,” he said. The relationship developed from there, he said. McCain once gave him a private tour of the Senate and visited Cardinals practices, too.

In 2013, Fitzgerald even traveled to Vietnam, where he visited the lake where McCain’s plane was shot down and the prison cell he was kept in. In a December 2017 tribute to the Senator he wrote for Sports Illustrated, Fitzgerald lauded McCain for his work and passion for the country.

“One of the reasons I admire Senator McCain is that he doesn’t always just vote his party,” Fitzgerald wrote in Sports Illustrated. “He votes his conscience, and that can seem like a rare quality these days.”

Arizona officials and community expected to perform and speak

A slew of Arizona officials and community members are also slated to honor McCain’s legacy at the memorial Thursday. The school choir from Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix — where McCain’s sons Jack and Jimmy attended — will perform a rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Tommy Espinoza, the president and chief executive officer of Raza Development Fund, a large development fund for the Latino community, will speak as a the senator’s longtime friend. Additionally, Jonah Littlesunday, a Navajo flutist, will perform at the memorial — a nod to McCain’s work for the Native American community in Arizona.

Memorials and tributes will continue into the weekend

The memorial is just the beginning of a series of events to honor for the late senator, who died Saturday after a year-long battle with brain cancer. With the recessional Thursday, McCain will leave Arizona with a small ceremony at the Sky Harbor Airport with Arizona National Guard members. His body will then lie in state at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, with a ceremony featuring his congressional colleagues, and time in the afternoon and evening for the public to pay their respects.

On Saturday morning, there will be another ceremony for the late Senator at the Washington National Cathedral, with tributes from his children, as well as eulogies performed by former President George W. Bush and former President Barack Obama.

Before the memorial Thursday, McCain’s body lay in state at the Arizona state Capitol Wednesday — which would have marked his 82nd birthday — as thousands of people paid their respects to their late senator. Family members, including his wife Cindy McCain and daughter Meghan McCain, also visited his flag-draped casket Wednesday with emotional and tearful goodbyes.