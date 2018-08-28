Your First Look at The Crown's New Prince Philip Is Here

With the third season of The Crown reportedly set to pick up in the 1970s, every character has been recast to better reflect the age of their real-life counterparts.

Fans were given a glimpse of Claire Foy’s replacement, Olivia Colman, sipping tea as Queen Elizabeth in July. But it wasn’t until Tuesday that Netflix released the first photo of Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

The shot shows Menzies—who is known for his roles on Outlander and Game of Thrones—staring determinedly into the distance while sporting Philip’s military regalia. “Ambition,” Netflix captioned the post.

Menzies is replacing Matt Smith, who starred as Philip in the show’s first two seasons. He will appear alongside Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

Season 3 of The Crown is set to air in 2019.

See the photo below.