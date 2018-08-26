Former Sen. Harry Reid Says He and John McCain Said 'I Love You' in Final Phone Call

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid released a heartfelt message about the passing of Arizona Sen. John McCain, writing that the two politicians said they loved each other during their last phone call.

“John and I both ended our final call a few weeks ago by telling each other, ‘I love you,’ and that was how we felt about one another,” Reid said in a statement. “There will never be another John McCain.”

Sen. Reid and Sen. McCain rose up through the ranks of politics together — both joining the Senate in 1987. “Even when we disagreed, there was never any doubt that this man was a national hero who fought with honor,” Reid said.

The former Nevada Senator also underwent treatment for cancer this year, having a tumor removed from him pancreas in May before undergoing chemotherapy.