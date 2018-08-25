'We Urge You Not to Attend.' UNC Advises Against Going To Possible 'Silent Sam' Monument Rally

The University of North Carolina is urging students not to participate in a possibly rally over the “Silent Sam” Confederate statue this Saturday, citing safety concerns in a statement released on Friday.

“We do not know for sure what groups may attend, but we are mindful that the current atmosphere is highly charged, and protests that begin peacefully do not always remain that way,” UNC’s statement said. “For this reason, we urge you not to attend. For those who do attend, please know that we will do all we can to protect and keep everyone safe.”

The university added: “We respect and believe in the First Amendment, the Campus Free Speech Act and the rights of peaceful protestors.”

Chapel Hill Police also said in a statement Saturday that demonstrations were possible and they were working with UNC Police to ensure safety.

The news of a possible rally comes as three people were charged with misdemeanor riot and defacing of a public monument charges, CBS reports. Earlier this week, on the first day of UNC classes, roughly 250 protestors helped topple the campus’ Silent Sam statue. While the statue has been the source of protests for decades — the statue was erected in tribute to Confederate soldiers, and its tribute in 1913 specifically mentioned “horse-whipping” a black woman — calls for Silent Sam’s removal grew alongside the national debate over Confederate monuments, which many Americans view as painful reminders of the country’s divided past.

On Friday, Thom Goolsby, a member of the UNC System Board of Governors, announced on Twitter the statue be reinstalled within 90 days, citing state law.

“Criminals who destroyed state property at UNC and police who did nothing will be held accountable,” Goolsby tweeted.