Here's What's New on Netflix in September 2018 — And What's Leaving

Netflix has released a list of new titles for September, with a mix of movies, TV shows and original content coming to the streaming service as summer winds down.

Standout films include Black Panther, Scarface and The Breakfast Club — good for anyone who wants a throwback after enjoying Netflix’s latest teen rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Comedy fans can look forward to the return of BoJack Horseman and American Vandal. And Maniac, a star-studded limited series with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, will come to Netflix on September 21.

Netflix also announced a slate of titles leaving the platform in September. Movies such as 13 Going on 30, A Star Is Born and Moonrise Kingdom will leave Netflix by the end of the month. Catch up on old favorites and see what will be new on Netflix in September.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in September 2018

September 1

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar

Martian Child

Monkey Twins

Mr. Sunshine

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

September 2

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

September 3

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

September 4

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

September 5

Van Helsing: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 6

September 6

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

September 7

Atypical: Season 2

Cable Girls: Season 3

City of Joy

Click

First and Last

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2

Next Gen

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World

September 10

Call the Midwife: Series 7

September 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows

The Resistance Banker

September 12

Blacklist: Season 5

Life

On My Skin

September 14

American Vandal: Season 2

Bleach

Boca Juniors Confidential

BoJack Horseman: Season 5

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Ingobernable: Season 2

Last Hope

Norm Macdonald has a Show

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs

The Angel

The Dragon Prince

The Land of Steady Habits

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A

September 15

Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

September 16

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

September 17

The Witch

September 18

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian

September 21

Battlefish

DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan

Hilda

Maniac: Limited Series

Nappily Ever After

Quincy

The Good Cop

September 23

The Walking Dead: Season 8

September 25

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

September 26

Norsemen: Season 2

The Hurricane Heist

September 28

Chef’s Table: Volume 5

El Marginal: Season 2

Forest of Piano

Hold the Dark

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane

Lost Song

Made in Mexico

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2

Skylanders Academy: Season 3

The 3rd Eye

Two Catalonias

September 30

Big Miracle

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September 2018

September 1

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

September 2

Outsourced

Waffle Street

September 11

Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 – 7

September 14

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

September 15

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown

September 16

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

September 24

Iris

September 28

The Imitation Game