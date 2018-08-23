If, like most Game of Thrones fans, you’re still looking for ways to fill the entertainment void until Thrones returns for its final season in 2019, then boy do we have some good news for you.

Thanks to developer Nerial and game publisher Devolver Digital, fans will soon be able to sit the Iron Throne in the Tinder-inspired strategy game Reigns: Game of Thrones. In this spinoff of the original Reigns, players can rule Westeros as popular characters like Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and Cersei Lannister as they swipe left or right to make decisions that will determine their fate as the king or queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

Just as is true in the show, all rulers must die. But the game allows for a variety of outcomes that could only take place in alternate Thrones timelines, such as Sansa Stark marrying Jaime Lannister.

Reigns: Game of Thrones will be available in October for $3.99 on iPhones, Android and PC via Steam.

Watch the reveal trailer below.