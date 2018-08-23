U.S. Navy Moves Ships Out of Pearl Harbor to Avoid Hurricane Lane

The U.S. Navy is moving most of its fleet out of Pearl Harbor as Hurricane Lane continues its approach to Hawaii.

The ships will be in position to provide assistance after the storm if needed, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reports.

“Based on the current track of the storm, we made the decision to sortie the Pearl Harbor-based ships,” Rear Admiral Brian Fort, who commands the Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, said in a statement. “This allows the ships enough time to transit safely out of the path of the storm.”

Rain has started to fall in Hawaii as Hurricane Lane bears down on the state. It’s the first powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.

According to the Navy, ships are sometimes moved out of the harbor in some extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of damage. The ships will remain at sea until the storm threat passes.

Some ships currently undergoing repairs will not be sent away from Pearl Harbor. Crews working on those ships have taken extra precautions ahead of the storm.