Michael Cohen Reaches a Plea Deal With Prosecutors

President Donald Trump’s former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has tentatively reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors stemming from an investigation into his finances.

Cohen, who relished his role as Trump’s hard-charging “fixer” on sticky personal and professional problems, will appear in a federal courthouse in Manhattan around 4 p.m. He is expected to plead guilty to charges related to campaign finance fraud and tax evasion, according to the Associated Press.

The Cohen investigation was referred to prosecutors in New York’s Southern District by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who has been investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any contacts the country had with the Trump campaign.

A Cohen plea would cap a remarkable string of legal trouble for some of Trump’s top associates.

At the same time that Cohen is expected to appear in court, his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, is awaiting a jury’s verdict on 18 counts of bank and tax fraud in a case brought directly by Mueller. As part of that case, Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty to financial fraud and lying to investigators. Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, and foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos are both awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty of lying to investigators.

Unlike those cases, however, a Cohen plea on campaign finance charges would be the first time that a Trump associate was found guilty of a crime directly related to their work for the Trump campaign.

Federal prosecutors raided Cohen’s home, offices and hotel room in April. Investigators were reportedly looking for information regarding the $130,000 payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels just weeks before the presidential election as well as a $150,000 payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both women allege they had affairs with President Trump years before he took office.

Trump has denied having an affair with McDougal through a White House spokesperson and claimed on Twitter that he only paid Daniels to stop “false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair.”

Since the raid, Cohen has switched attorneys, obtaining the counsel of Guy Petrillo.

Cohen has long been Trump's fixer, but now he's become a problem

In late July, CNN obtained a recording that Cohen made of Trump discussing with him buying the rights to McDougal’s story about having an alleged affair with Trump years earlier, one way in which these kinds of scandals are kept quiet.

Cohen was proud of his role as Trump’s fixer, once comparing himself to TV character Ray Donovan and telling Vanity Fair in 2017 that he “would take a bullet for the president.” In an interview with ABC News in July, he changed his tone, however.

“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will, he said. “I put family and country first.”

Lately Cohen and Trump’s relationship appears to have deteriorated, with Trump criticizing the recording on Twitter and his new attorney, Rudy Giuliani, saying that Cohen is not a credible witness and has “lied all his life.”