While weddings are usually ripe for triggering waterworks, a wedding in the Bulacan province of the Philippines took it to the next level when a bride waded through water down the aisle as a result of flash flooding in the area.

As seen in a video clip by The Guardian, neither hell nor high water could keep Jobel de los Angeles from exchanging vows with her husband Jefferson on their big day. The bride and her parents walked through the church which was covered in a shallow layer of water before Jobel joined Jefferson at the altar. The groom, it should be noted, dressed for the occasion by opting not to wear shoes.

The Philippines have been affected by flash flooding due to a Southwest monsoon that’s been accelerated by the tropical storm Yagi. Watch Jobel and Jefferson’s love persevere in the face of flooding below.