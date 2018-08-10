A North Carolina College Basketball coach has been charged in the death of a Florida man who died of head injuries after being punched, NYPD officials said.

Jamill Jones, 35, of Kernerville, N. C., turned himself in to New York City authorities on Thursday for the Aug. 5 assault on 35-year-old Boca Raton resident Sandor Szabo. Police charged Jones with misdemeanor assault.

Zsabo was reportedly in New York City for his step-sister’s wedding. As he tried to head home from a night out in Queens, police sources told TIME that Szabo attempted to flag a cab when he approached Jones’ vehicle which led to a confrontation. Police said Jones stepped out of his car and allegedly punched Szabo in the face. Zsabo then hit his head on the pavement causing him to lose consciousness, police said. Szabo was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

On Friday morning NYPD updated the case from assault to a homicide, as of Friday afternoon the Queens District Attorney has not updated charges against Jones.

Jones serves as an assistant coach on the Wake Forest University Basketball team. On Friday, the school’s Athletic Department released a statement.