How far would you go to send a message? For Andy Pardy, it meant quitting his job to take an epic 32-country road trip in Europe to send his message about Brexit.

Pardy, a British digital consultant who was born in Germany, is spelling out the phrase, “Stop Brexit” with the route he will be taking as he treks across Europe in a van. As of right now, he’s spelled most of the “Stop,” kicking his trip off in Loch Lomond in Scotland in mid-July and is now currently traveling in Northern Norway; if all goes according to plan, he’ll finish up his trip by traveling south and spelling “Brexit” backwards before ending in Spain this October.

Pardy told the Irish Times that it was a “poignant” time to take the trip, when this is the last summer that the U.K. will be a part of the European Union.

“Of course we don’t know what the outcome of the discussions will be in terms of freedom of movement, but it’s a statement I wanted to make,” Pardy said. “I’ve always wanted to do something like this around Europe and I’ve been frustrated with the debate and the way Brexit’s been going over the last couple of years. I wanted to leave my job and go and do something for myself, but also to try and rally as many people as I can and just do something different.”

Those who’d like to follow Pardy’s “Stop Brexit” tour can do so by following his Twitter, Instagram, and the live GPS tracker on his website.