The chances of getting a third Sex and the City movie may be slim to none, but that doesn’t mean the show is done providing entertainment for its fans.

Thanks to the fan-run Instagram account Every Outfit on Sex & the City, a behind-the-scenes photo of Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and John Corbett (Aidan Shaw) has become an overnight viral sensation.

The shot features Parker and Nixon sitting on Corbett’s lap with Davis hugging him from behind and is being used to illustrate all of the distractions that can get in the way of people living their best lives.

“Making these was surprisingly therapeutic,” @everyoutfitonsatc captioned the photoset. “We’ve included the original image so that everyone can unleash their demons on this hot bts pic.”

See some more below.