There Are 16 Active Wildfires Burning Across California. This Map Shows All of Them

Fast-moving and aggressive wildfires are scorching California – killing at least eight people and destroying more than 1,000 homes and businesses.

Thousands of firefighters are currently battling the flames of 16 active wildfires, which are threatening communities from Redding in Northern California to Riverside County in Southern California.

The state’s biggest wildfire, the Carr Fire in Redding, has burned through 103,772 acres in the past week. It was just 23% contained as of Monday evening. More than 300 miles south, the 57,041-acre Ferguson Fire prompted Yosemite National Park officials to close the popular Yosemite Valley for the first time in 20 years — during peak tourism season.

Together, these two fires have already taken the lives of three firefighters, one civilian bulldozer operator and a great-grandmother and her great-grandchildren. Some of California’s wildfires are burning in mountainous areas, making it even more difficult for firefighters to contain them. And many are burning in areas experiencing record-shattering extreme heat.

This is only the beginning for California’s fire season. In recent years, the season has grown longer and more intense – prompting some officials to declare that fire season is now year-round. In 2017, California had its most destructive fire season yet, with an intense series of Northern California fires that scorched more than 245,00 acres and killed 44 people. Those fires began in October, a month that is typically considered the most dangerous for fast-moving, aggressive wildfires.

Below is an interactive map of all the major wildfires in California.