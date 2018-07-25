'They're Being Forced Out.' Ai Weiwei Discusses the International Refugee Crisis and His Documentary Human Flow

Ai Weiwei spoke about the international refugee crisis and the influences behind the documentary Human Flow in a new interview.

Speaking with TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal following a screening of the film in Aspen, Colo., the Chinese artist and activist talked about the heartbreaking effects of seeing how the number of refugees from all over the world has multiplied in recent years to 68.5 million in 2017 alone.

“They all have one clear factor—none of those refugees willingly leave their home,” he said during the discussion. “They have to. They’re being forced out.”

Anderson Ranch Arts Center

Human Flow, shot on iPhones and drones, among other technologies, takes viewers through more than a dozen countries in an effort to understand how the refugee crisis has spread throughout the world.

The interview was in conjunction with Weiwei being recognized this month with the International Artist Award from the Anderson Ranch Arts Center.