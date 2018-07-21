A Woman Has Finally Won the Top Writing Award in Comic Books

Marjorie Liu on Friday became the first woman to win the comic book industry’s top prize for writers.

Liu took home a Best Writer Eisner Award for her work on the epic fantasy Monstress, which she described as a story about a “young woman who belongs nowhere” and “young women who fight, who tame, who are consumed—and who become monsters in their own right.”

The novelist, comic book writer and attorney expressed shock at being the first woman in the award’s 30-year history to win the writing prize. She shared the honor this year with Tom King, who wrote Batman, Batman Annual #2, Batman/Elmer Fudd Special #1 and Mister Miracle.

The 2018 Eisner winners were announced Friday night at Comic-Con International in San Diego. Other notable winners include Roxane Gay, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Alitha E. Martinez, who took home the Best Limited Series award for their work on Black Panther: World of Wakanda.

Liu, along with illustrator Sana Takeda, also won the Best Continuing Series and Best Publication for Teens (13-17) Eisners for Monstress.