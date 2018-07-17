Following a spectacular showing at the London protests over the weekend, a giant inflatable blimp resembling an infantile version of President Donald Trump may be heading across the pond.

As per a GoFundMe listing, an activist named Jim from Hillsborough, New Jersey is trying to raise enough money to bring the “Baby Trump” blimp to Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump plays golf.

“While watching the news I made the amazing discovery of Baby Trump blimp at the London protests,” the campaign description reads. “I got together with local organizers of the People’s Motorcade and we agreed we need to bring Baby Trump to Bedminster where he plays golf during the summer.”

As of Monday night, the campaign has raised over $13,700 by 631 people over three days, far exceeding a goal of $4,500.

According to the description, a U.S. company would not replicate the blimp, so campaigners are trying to raise the money to ship Baby Trump from the U.K.

“All of the funds collected are being deposited in a dedicated account to cover future shipping fees while on tour, publicity, gear and other Baby Trump stuff,” the page says. “Maybe a crib in the shape of the White House.”

The blimp made international headlines when it was flown over demonstrations in London over the weekend, when tens of thousands flooded the streets to protest Trump’s visit to the U.K.

British environmentalist Leo Murray, who raised more than $23,000 to build the inflatable, said the city had “rediscovered its sense of humor” in granting permission for the blimp to fly for two hours, the BBC reports.