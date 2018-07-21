Prince George of Cambridge turns five on Sunday, a momentous occasion that’s being commemorated with an official royal photograph.

The portrait was released by Kensington Palace on late Saturday, ahead of the young royal’s actual birthday on Sunday. Matt Porteous was tapped to photograph the little prince at Kensington Palace for the official portrait.

The photograph was presented alongside an official statement from his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages,” the proud parents said in a statement on Twitter.

Many happy returns of the day to Prince George! See his official 5th birthday portrait below.