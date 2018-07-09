Prepare for royal children overload: Prince George and Princess Charlotte have arrived at the christening of their new little brother Prince Louis, marking the first time all three royal siblings have been seen in public at once since his birth in April.

As the family of five walked in to the chapel on Monday afternoon, cameras captured Prince William — with one of his two eldest children at each hand — introducing his kids to a clergyman stationed outside the chapel’s door. After both Princess Charlotte and Prince George properly shook his hand with William’s encouragement, he kindly congratulated them both on a job “well done” before shepherding them onward into the ceremony, a sweet moment between father and kids.

St. James’s Palace in London is the center of all the action today, as Prince Louis will be baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in the Chapel Royal. In that respect, he follows his big brother Prince George, who was christened in the same spot by the same man — and, of course, was also accompanied by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Charlotte and George made their last widely watched appearances at the May 19 royal wedding of their uncle Prince Harry to the newly-titled Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle where they served as members of the wedding party, and also were spotted at the Trooping the Colour celebration honoring their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth in June.

Besides getting baptized by the same Archbishop (and sharing the same parents, naturally), George, Charlotte and Louis have one more important thing in common about this day in each of their lives: they donned the same traditional lace christening gown, a replica of a Victorian era garment worn by many royal babies over the years for their inductions into the Church of England.

Prince Louis doesn’t know it yet, but he’s already in good hands with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to help show him the ropes of being a royal kid. After all, his older siblings have already stolen the internet’s heart many times over.