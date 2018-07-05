A Road in Australia 'Melted' and Destroyed Drivers' Tires

Australian officials were forced to close a road on Tuesday after heat caused the surface to melt, coating and destroying the tires of about 50 drivers.

The Malanda Millaa Millaa Road in North Queensland was resurfaced last week, but wet weather prevented its gravel layer from setting properly, ABC News reports. When hot temperatures followed, the asphalt began to melt, wreaking havoc on drivers’ cars and tires.

“There were people that were pulled up on the side of the road and they were in total and complete disbelief as to what had happened to their vehicles,” driver Bridget Daley told ABC. Daley told the outlet that her tires were coated in a layer of asphalt three inches thick, and that some had also detached and knocked off her mud guard.

Other drivers reported similar issues. One semi truck sustained damage to all 34 of its wheels, according to the Tablelander newspaper.

Officials closed the road and started emergency repairs when reports began to come in. They have promised that drivers will be compensated for damage to their vehicles.