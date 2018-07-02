Girl, 3, Dies After Idaho Mass Stabbing as Police Reveal Victims Were From Syria, Ethiopia and Iraq
Refugees living in apartments near the corner of State and Wyle streets in Boise, Idaho were reported to be among the nine stabbing victims on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Many families in the area were awaiting information as Boise police investigated the crime scene. The call to police was made at 8:46 p.m. All nine victims were transported to the hospital and police apprehended a suspect at gunpoint soon after the incident.
Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/TNS via Getty Images
By Gina Martinez
6:09 PM EDT

A 3-year-old girl has died of the injuries she sustained in a mass stabbing attack on a child’s birthday party in Boise, Idaho.

The girl, whose name was not released, is among the youngest of six children hurt Saturday when Timmy Earl Kinner, 30, allegedly attacked a gathering at an apartment complex that is home to many refugee families.

The girl was flown to Salt Lake City for treatment, where she died, Boise police said Monday.

Police said the party was for a 3-year-old girl and that she was injured in the attack. It’s unclear whether the party was for the deceased girl. The children hurt were between the ages of 3 and 12. Three adults were also injured as they tried to stop the attack.

Only one of the surviving victims has been released from the hospital. The other seven remain under treatment.

All of the victims are from Syria, Ethiopia and Iraq, police said Monday.

“Our city has long stood as a welcoming city – a place of safety and kindness for those fleeing violence and oppression in their homelands. The senseless acts of one disturbed person does not change that,” Boise Mayor Dave Bieter said in a statement.

“As Boiseans, we come together not only to condemn this vile act, but also to embrace those among us seeking refuge from tyranny, suffering and war. It is who we are and who we will continue to be.”

According to police, there is no evidence the attack was a hate crime. Kinner, who is originally from Los Angeles, met and stayed with a person who lived in the complex where the attack occurred. Police said that person and additional neighbors became concerned with Kinner’s behavior and asked him to leave on Friday, which he did peacefully. He returned on Saturday and began attacking the children as they celebrated, authorities said.

Kinner appeared in court on Monday, charged with nine counts of aggravated battery and six counts of injury to a child.

A vigil for the victims at Boise City Hall is planned for Monday night.

