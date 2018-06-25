Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B Win Big at the 2018 BET Awards
Host Jamie Foxx speaks onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 24, 2018.
(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
By Casey Quackenbush
5:03 AM EDT

The big winners of the 2018 BET Awards were revealed Sunday night in Los Angeles. Hosted by Jamie Foxx, the annual awards ceremony celebrates achievements in music, television, sports and movies by African American and other American minority artists.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar went home with the most prizes — one for best male hip hop artist and one for album of the year for “DAMN.”

Cardi B won best female hip hop artist award, and SZA took home best new artist. Beyoncé won the award for best female R&B/pop artist.

This year’s show hosted performances by Nicki Minaj, Migos, YG, Daniel Caesar, Jay Rock, YG, Miguel, Big Sean, and Meek Mill, who debuted a new song featuring Miguel.

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 24, 2018.
Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images

Here is the complete list of this year’s winners and nominees:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award

Beyoncé
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award

*Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future, and Beyoncé – “Top Off”
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana feat. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – “LOYALTY.”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Rapsody

Video of the Year Award

Drake – “God’s Plan”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Migos feat. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Video Director of the Year Award

Benny Boom
Director X
Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers

Best New Artist Award

SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GOLDLINK
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Jamie Foxx and Tye Tribbett speak onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on June 24, 2018.
Leon Bennett—Getty Images

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly – “I’ll Find You”
Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade – “Words Are Few”
Ledisi & Kirk Franklin – “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp – “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj – “I’m Getting Ready”

The Best International Act Award

Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria)​
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (U.K.)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)

Best Actress Award

Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong’o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown

Best Movie Award

Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle in Time
Detroit
Mudbound

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year Award

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
CTRL – SZA
4:44 – Jay-Z
Culture II – Migos
Black Panther: The Album – Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists
Grateful – DJ Khaled

BET Her Award

Janelle Monae – “Django Jane”
Lizzo – “Water Me”
Mary J. Blige – “Strength of a Woman”
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown – “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”
Chloe X Halle – “The Kids Are Alright”
Leikeli47 – “2nd Fiddle”

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

SZA feat. Travis Scott – “Love Galore”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj – “Motor Sport”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

