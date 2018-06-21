Demi Lovato Says She's 'Not Sober Anymore' in Emotional New Song

Demi Lovato appeared to reveal that she is no longer sober in a surprise single she dropped on Thursday.

In the emotional new track, dubbed “Sober,” Lovato sings about relapsing after six years of sobriety.

“Momma I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato belts out in the chorus. “To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

Lovato also apologizes to her fans in the song, singing, “I’m sorry for the fans I lost, who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

The singer tweeted the single out, saying “My truth…” on Thursday.

In 2010, at age 18, the former Disney star entered rehab to seek treatment for substance abuse, depression and bulimia. Since then, she has spoken openly about her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.

“Surrendering is the most important thing whenever you’re trying to battle your demons,” she told People in 2017. “You have to admit that you have a problem first, and then you can overcome them.”

