Blake Lively Is Having Second Thoughts About Ryan Reynolds—Thanks to Anna Kendrick

Promoting a new movie brings out the best in some actors. Consider the case of Hollywood golden couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who have turned their casual relationship banter into a social media art form. On Monday night, Lively shared the first promotional image from her upcoming movie A Simple Favor on Instagram — and naturally she turned the post into a subtle dig at her famous husband. Lively lavished praise on her co-star Anna Kendrick, who she called the “hotter, female(r) version” of movie star Reynolds. “So would it reaaaally count as cheating??” she joked in the photo’s caption.

Kendrick decided to play along. “So glad we’re finally taking this public. I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this,” she commented on the post. (Reynolds is, of course, the star of the blockbuster Deadpool franchise.)

Because Reynolds is a master of online repartee, he managed to come back with the perfect response. “The most ambitious crossover event in history,” he wrote. “I’ll miss you both. Tell my story.”

A Simple Favor, a mystery thriller based on the 2017 novel by Darcey Bell, isn’t in theaters until September 2018. Until then, it looks like there will be plenty of promo to enjoy, however.