Senegal Coach's Fist-Pumping Celebration Meme Is a Real World Cup Highlight
By Cady Lang
The 2018 World Cup in Russia has had plenty of memorable moments so far — after all, who can forget the Japanese fans who cleaned up the litter at the stadium after their team’s stunning win?— but one of the highlights was Senegal’s first win of World Cup against Poland on Tuesday night, a victory that was celebrated heartily by Senegal’s coach, Aliou Cissé.

Cissé, a former English Premier League player who is the World Cup’s youngest coach and the only African coach at this year’s tournament, not only skillfully coached his team, representing West Africa’s Republic of Senegal, to an upset of FIFA’s No. 8 ranked Poland, but captured the hearts of the Internet with his emphatic fist pumps, hand motions, and earnest facial expressions. His fist pump, in particular, was ready fodder for the Internet, who happily turned the motion into a GIF that went viral.

As might be expected, it wasn’t long before the inspiring moment became a meme.

 

