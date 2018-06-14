Sophie Turner's Interesting New Game of Thrones Tattoo May Hint at Sansa's Ultimate Fate

By Megan McCluskey
10:52 AM EDT

Sophie Turner has a new Game of Thrones tattoo that may just reveal Sansa Stark’s fate in the eighth and final season of the HBO drama.

Tattoo artist Lauren Winzer of Hunter and Fox Tattoo Studio shared the first photo of Turner’s ink on Saturday, debuting the 22-year-old actor’s new House Stark direwolf sigil above the words, “The pack survives.”

The design seems to be a direct reference to the quote, “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives,” a maxim that Ned Stark shared with his children. However, it may also have a more explicit meaning in regard to Sansa’s chances for survival.

After Turner and co-star Maisie Williams got matching Thrones tattoos last year, Turner revealed that the onscreen sisters were hoping to double down on their brands.

“We got them together just the other day,” she told E! on the 2017 Emmys red carpet. “With Thrones, we were like, if we make it all the way through, hopefully we could all get a matching wolf but we don’t know if we’re going to make it, so Maisie and I were like, ‘Let’s get this before anyone kills us.'”

Interesting, very interesting indeed.

