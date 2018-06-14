Pictures are emerging from inside the former Walmart that houses 1,500 teenage boys caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

One of the images in the Casa Padre shelter in Brownsville, Texas, is a large mural of President Donald Trump with a quote – in English and Spanish – from his 1987 book The Art of the Deal.

“Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war,” reads the quote, a reference to Trump’s real estate project at 100 Central Park South in New York City.

The mural is one of 20 depicting U.S. presidents, including Barack Obama, accompanied by inspiring quotes, the San Antonio Express-News reports. Most of the presidents’ quotes are about immigration, though Trump’s is not.

The Casa Padre shelter is run by nonprofit group Southwest Key Programs, under federal contract, according to The Washington Post. Southwest Key runs some of the shelters for children who are detained at the border while their cases are processed by federal authorities.

Jaun Sanchez, the director of Southwest Key, told the Post: “We’re trying to do the best that we can taking care of these children. Our goal ultimately is to reunite kids with their families.”

Trump dedicated a chapter of Art of the Deal to 100 Central Park South. In 1985, Trump entered into a legal battle with 60 tenants of the 15 story rent-controlled building. Trump had plans to knock down the building and the one next to it and replace them with a luxury high-rise. The tenants fought back, successfully delaying the demolition, and in 1989 the building was converted into condos.