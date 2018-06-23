Despite getting their romantic start in Westeros—where weddings typically involve a brutal murder plot—Kit Harington and Rose Leslie managed to tie the knot on Saturday with seemingly no bloodshed.

The former Game of Thrones co-stars were married at Scotland’s Kirkton of Rayne church on June 23 in front of their family, friends and, of course, castmates. The reception will be held at nearby Wardhill Castle — a property that’s been in the Leslie family for generations.

“I rang [the scheduling producer] up and I said, ‘I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually,'” Harington revealed during an October 2017 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. “I was like, ‘You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.’ They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down.”

Notable Thrones players in attendance included Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who wore coordinating outfits. Co-stars Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke were also spotted in the area on Friday.

Harington and Leslie announced their engagement in September 2017 with a notice in the Wednesday edition of The Times of London newspaper.

“The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire,” the announcement — under the names Mr. K.C. (Kit Catesby) Harington and Miss R.E. (Rose Eleanor) Leslie — read.