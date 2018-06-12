Standing before a background of six North Korean flags and six Stars and Stripes, U.S. President Donald Trump greeted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Singapore’s palatial The Capella Hotel on Tuesday, the two leaders warmly shaking hands, exchanging a few works, before beginning a historic summit aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

“This is an honor, we are going to have a terrific relationship,” Trump told Kim after the handshake.

“There were a lot of obstacles to get to this point, it was not easy, but we made it through,” replied Kim, dressed in his trademark dark Mao suit and horn-rimmed glasses.

Trump and Kim began the first ever summit between the heads of these longtime enemies with a two-hour bilateral meeting, with interpreters, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting with advisers before a working lunch. Speaking to reporters between sessions, Trump said the meeting was going “really, really well.”

The summit is expected to end early in the afternoon with the participants to travel home that same day.

In an unprecedented sign of openness, the summit is being transmitted in real time by North Korea’s state broadcaster KCNA. Normally North Korea’s 25 million people are normally only informed of such state events around an hour afterwards.

It remains to be seen what can be agreed. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has promised North Korea an unprecedented security guarantee if North Korea agrees to denuclearize. But Christopher Green, a senior Korea analyst for the International Crisis Group, believes such a deal is unlikely.

“If North Korea can get some astronomical and unforeseen benefit, the leadership might be able to sell that to the elite and the people,” he tells TIME. “I don’t see that kind of offer on the table but North Korea will be aware that is one potential outcome.”