Four-time Tony Awards host Neil Patrick Harris wasn’t in attendance for this year’s ceremony, but he was still watching. And he had a few celeb criticisms to broadcast on Twitter.

The award-winning actor began live-tweeting the Tonys midway through the show, first praising the Carousel cast performance. He then turned his attention to Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex–Girlfriend), who was doing comic bits for the show backstage, implying he didn’t know who she was — and seemingly criticizing her, per his son Gideon’s observation. “Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards?” Harris asked. “Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused…”

Bloom promptly tweeted back at Harris, professing she’s a big fan before indicating he should have a better idea of who she is since her husband wrote for the show which netted Harris considerable acclaim. “We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for How I Met Your Mother for 5 years,” she explained. “Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father.” Harris then replied to Bloom, thanking her for the “reminder” and, it seems safe to say, attempting to diffuse any tension.

Less than an hour after his initial tweet about Bloom, Harris took a subtle hit at Bruce Springsteen, who accepted a special Tony Award for his lauded ongoing Broadway show Springsteen on Broadway, for using a teleprompter on stage. “How was [Once on This Island star Alex Newell] not nominated for a Tony?” Harris asked. “[Springsteen] won, and he uses teleprompters. I don’t get the logic…”

Harris then elaborated when a reply questioned whether Springsteen’s use of a teleprompter was that big of a deal. “Using a teleprompter is just not being willing to memorize your lines,” Harris lamented. “The director should have said something. Oh wait.”

Harris also admitted it was difficult watching the Tony Awards on television, having hosted the show four times: “It’s hard to watch @TheTonyAwards. I miss it.”

This article originally appeared on EW.com