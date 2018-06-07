A never-before-released Prince album is officially on the way. On Thursday—what would have been the Purple One’s 60th birthday—Prince’s estate, along with Warner Bros. Records, announced a forthcoming live album taken from a cassette Prince recorded during a rehearsal at his Chanhassen, Minnesota, home studio in 1983.

Dubbed Piano & A Microphone: 1983, the record includes early versions of Prince greats such as “Purple Rain,” “Strange Relationship” and “17 Days” as well as a cover of Joni Mitchell’s heart-wrenching “A Case of You.”

The full Piano & A Microphone: 1983 album won’t be released until Sept. 21. But for now, Prince fans can content themselves with listening to his bluesy interpretation of the spiritual “Mary, Don’t You Weep”—as well as his entire back catalog—on repeat.

See the full tracklist below.