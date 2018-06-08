Justify Could Win the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes, But It's a Long Shot. Here's Why

The stakes are perhaps the highest for one chestnut colt at the Belmont Stakes this year.

As many thoroughbreds before him, Justify will attempt to join an elite — and extraordinarily small — class of horses to win the Triple Crown at the 2018 Belmont Stakes on Saturday. The thoroughbred will face his toughest challenge yet at the mile-and-a-half race, where he will attempt to make good on his 2018 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes wins.

Justify could be the second Triple Crown winner for trainer Bob Baffert, who trained American Pharoah back in 2015 when he ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought. But winning the Belmont Stakes isn’t so simple — and the New Jersey track presents the most challenging race of the three, said Nick Zito, an experienced trainer with Derby, Preakness and Belmont wins under his belt.

“It’s called the Triple Crown for a reason,” Zito said. “It’s one of the most difficult things to do in sports.” After all, only 12 horses have won it in close to 150 years of these races. And if Justify fails to clinch the win this weekend, he’ll become the 24th thoroughbred to win the Derby and the Preakness — but not the Triple Crown.

Indeed, the longest race of the three American Classics bookends the series and reflects just how hard it is to win the the coveted title. These thoroughbreds complete the series — or compete in one or two races — over the span of just more than a month, with races in varying distances in different states. Justify’s first win of the series came at the one-and-a-quarter-mile Kentucky Derby track on May 5, and his second victory came two weeks later in Baltimore at the one-and-three-sixteenths-mile Preakness Stakes track.

However, Zito warned, “Belmont is the most grueling of the Triple Crown races. It’s the toughest for sure.” Zito knows that first hand. Despite two wins in 2004 and 2008 at Belmont Park, Zito’s horses have come in second there seven different times. And in addition to Justify’s already slim odds of snagging the Triple Crown title, he also got a bruised knee at the Kentucky Derby and raced back-to-back on wet tracks.

The additional length at Belmont often tires out these horses, Zito said. Even the sand on the track at Belmont feels tougher — it’s deeper, softer and can be tough to trudge through. And Triple Crown-vying horses often have to compete with thoroughbreds who didn’t appear in Kentucky or Baltimore, now stepping into the arena with fresher and more energetic legs.

On top of all of these conditions, for horses to even have a shot at the Triple Crown, they must have an excellent pedigree, Zito said. That means these winning race horses likely come from lineages that exhibited both speed and stamina, as well as intelligence and good judgement. Secretariat, the legendary thoroughbred who won the 1973 Triple Crown, is the pinnacle of these sets of qualities, Zito said. While Justify has a strong pedigree of his own, “you can’t say he’s Secretariat-safe,” Zito said.

There are also a range of ways a race could go all wrong and destroy a shut at the title. A horse can simply have a slow day, or he could have a poor start when the starting gates break away.

But if the stars align correctly, perhaps Justify can join the high ranks of the Triple Crown winners before him. Indeed, Zito doesn’t just want Justify to win. He’s hoping to see Justify win Belmont by “many” lengths — perhaps inspiring memories of Secretariat’s historic 1973 finish.

“You need stars in racing like everything else,” Zito said. “We’re always looking for stars. And that’s what (Justify) looks like.”