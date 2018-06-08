5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Ever since releasing 2006 hit “Smile,” her debut single, British artist Lily Allen has been known for her tongue-in-cheek songwriting and playful tone — and she’s discussed the attention levied at her in the tabloids. In her new album No Shame, coming after a four year musical reprieve following a lukewarm reception to her last collection, Allen uses her light touch to turn dark subjects into pop that’s in turn glossy and raw. And then there’s the beautiful ballad “Family Man,” arriving midway through the album and seeing Allen mine the delicate reaches of her lower register as she reflects on parenthood. “Every day has its challenges, I just never know what it is,” she sighs as the song slowly picks up into a driving melody. “It’s not always easy being a family man / but baby don’t leave me / I’m just doing what I can.”