A 68-year-old Maine man was killed Friday after a woman drove her car onto a little league field during a game and sped around erratically, police say.

Carol Sharrow, 51, sent shocked baseball players and bystanders scattering when she entered the main gate at Sanford’s Goodall Park before driving onto the field, the Sanford Police Department said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Sharrow drove her Honda sedan around as terrified people screamed and ran, according to a video that witnesses posted to Facebook.

She then struck a closed gate and then sped toward the main gate, say police, before fatally striking Sanford resident Douglas Parkhurst, who was near the main gate, say police.

Parkhurst was trying to close the main gate and protect children, witnesses said, according to WCSH-TV.

“After the car got off the field, [it] came to the gate and the older guy pushed the kids right out of the way,” Justin Clifton told the station. “He took the hit for the kids.”

In a strange twist of fate, Parkhurst struck and killed a 4-year-old girl in a hit-and-run on Halloween night in 1968, when he was 18, the Press Herald reports.

He confessed to the hit-and-run in 2013 after authorities were tipped off but was never charged because the statute of limitations had expired, the Press Herald reports.

Driver Has Prior Drunk Driving Convictions

Sharrow allegedly tried to run away on foot after the incident, the Press Herald reports.

Parkhurst died on the way to the hospital, say police. No one else was injured.

“We want to share our heartfelt gratitude that physically all of our players from Babe Ruth and Little League are safe and our deep sorrow to the family of the brave man that gave his life tonight protecting others,” the Sanford Little League said in a Facebook post.

The bizarre tragedy left bystanders, players and their parents shaken.

“Everyone started screaming and for a second I froze and then realized I had to get out of there,” Zachary McMurtry, 13, who was on the pitcher’s mound when he saw the car, told the Press Herald.

Sharrow, who also lives in Sanford, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, say police.

She was transported to York County Jail.

It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can comment on her behalf or if she has entered a plea.

Sharrow has a drunken driving conviction in Maine, Sanford police Detective Sgt. Matthew Jones said, CBS News reports.

She also has an aggravated drunk driving conviction in New Hampshire, the Press Herald reports.

Jones declined to comment on whether police believe Sharrow was intoxicated during the incident, the Press Herald reports.

This article originally appeared on People.com.