George H.W. Bush Hospitalized For Low Blood Pressure and Fatigue in Maine

Former President George H.W. Bush, 93, was hospitalized in Maine on Sunday, according to his spokesman Jim McGrath.

Bush was admitted to Southern Maine Health Care and will “likely remain there for a few days for observation,” according to a tweet from McGrath.

McGrath said that Bush was brought to the hospital because of low blood pressure and fatigue. He is not in any discomfort and is “awake and alert,” according to McGrath.

Bush became the longest living U.S. president six months ago, when he surpassed former President Gerald Ford, who passed away at 93 years and 165 days old in 2006.

The Bush family has a compound on Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, Maine where they are known to spend time during the summer months.

Bush was recently hospitalized for a blood infection following the death of his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, who died on April 17 at 92 years old. The couple were married for 73 years.