Police in Canada are searching for two men believed to be responsible for an explosion inside an Ontario restaurant Thursday that injured 15, three of them seriously.

The blast, which according to police came from an improvised explosive device, targeted the Bombay Bhel restaurant late Thursday night in Mississauga, a city neighboring Toronto, Canada’s CBC News reports. The two suspects fled the restaurant immediately after detonating the device, according to police.

Three people suffered “critical blast injuries” and were transported to trauma centers, according to paramedics. An additional 12 people were also hospitalized with minor wounds.

“Glass was broken in the street. There was a child’s birthday party. Everything was destroyed. Lots of blood in the floor. Many people were screaming,” said Rafael Conceicao, a witness who rushed to help after he heard the blast. Police do not know how many people were inside at the time of the explosion, according to CBC

Peel Regional police are reviewing surveillance footage to identify the suspects, which were described as being male, wearing dark hoodies pulled over their heads with cloths over their faces.

Police did not have a motive for the attack.