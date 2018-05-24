Politicians, writers, athletes, celebrities and CEOs have all delivered words of wisdom to 2018 graduates in commencement speeches during the past few weeks.
Here are a few of their most notable pieces of advice:
‘Trust that inner voice’
Journalist Ronan Farrow at Loyola Marymount University on May 5:
‘Recycle. Make your bed. Aim high. Say thank you’
Oprah Winfrey at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism on May 11:
‘Living up to your heroes is amazing, but it’s not good enough’
Chance the Rapper at Dillard University on May 12:
‘Fearlessness means taking the first step’
Apple CEO Tim Cook at Duke University on May 13:
‘Make failure your fuel’
Soccer star Abby Wambach at Barnard College on May 16:
‘Now is the time for you to lead’
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at New York University on May 16:
‘Being a person with integrity is the most valuable asset you have’
Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at Virginia Military Institute on May 16:
‘Get back up and keep going’
Hillary Clinton at Yale University on May 20:
‘Challenge all of your assumptions regularly’
Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake at Harvard Law School on May 23:
‘Above all else, do not lie’
Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie at Harvard University on May 23:
