These Parents Sued Their 30-Year-Old Son for Refusing to Move Out of Their Home. A Judge Just Ruled in Their Favor

A New York judge ruled in favor of parents who resorted to legal action when their adult son refused to leave their home after eight years, five notices and offers of monetary compensation.

A New York State Supreme Court judge on Tuesday granted Christina and Mark Rotondo the right to evict their 30-year-old son, Michael Rotondo, after he ignored multiple written requests for him to vacate their Camillus home, CNN reports.

In the first notice, dated February 2, the couple told their son, who had lived with them for eight years, that he had 14 days to leave, CNN reports. Shortly thereafter, when he still did not vacate, they reportedly decided to seek legal counsel.

On February 13, they served their son with another notice, this time giving him 30 days to leave the property before they would pursue enforcement measures, CNN reports. When that, too, was ignored, they offered him $1,100 to find a new home, and offered tips about managing his property, finding a place to live and securing a job, according to CNN. “There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you,” the note reads. “Get one – you have to work!”

In a March 5 notice, the Rotondos reminded their son of the earlier 30-day deadline. On March 30, the couple asked their son to remove his broken-down vehicle from their property, and offered to help pay for repairs. Finally, the duo moved forward with an ejectment proceeding, according to CNN.

In previous responses filed by Michael Rotondo, CNY Central reports, he argued that he should get six months’ notice before being required to leave the property, and that proper cause for his eviction had not been given. He also argued in the filing that he “has never been expected to contribute to household expenses, or assisted with chores and the maintenance of the premises, or assisted with chores and the maintenance of the premises, and claims that this is simply a component of his living agreement,” CNY Central reports.

Michael Rotondo called the judge’s ruling on Tuesday “ridiculous,” CNN reports, and told reporters he planned to appeal the decision.