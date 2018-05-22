Lucky guests who attended Prince Harry‘s nuptials to Meghan Markle are selling their gift bags for lucrative prices with bids already surpassing $2,700 just days after the two tied the knot.

Harry and Meghan, the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex, invited 600 people to attend their wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

While the couple said their vows in front of Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family, including mother of the bride Doria Ragland, the two also invited 1,200 people to gather outside of the chapel to witness their wedding ceremony.

Those outside the chapel were given commemorative gift bags full of goodies such as a gold wrapped chocolate coin with the couple’s initials, a water bottle, shortbread, a magnet featuring the wedding date and the initials “H” and “M,” as well as a coupon to a local store.

Some people, however, are now attempting to make a profit of the gift by listing the bags on eBay for a pretty penny.

One user placed their gift bag on sale for about $2,762 on the website.

The monogrammed gift bags featured Meghan and Harry’s initials, their wedding date and the location of the ceremony, as well.

Royal photographer James Whatling shared a photo of the bag on Twitter, calling the gift a “lovely touch.”

Co-anchors on the Today show gushed over the goodie bag during their royal wedding coverage Saturday morning, with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie revealing each item with smiles.

“The wedding was fabulous,” one guest tells PEOPLE. “The really nice touch was the goodie bag everyone was given together with a copy of the service.”

Kensington Palace said in a March statement that Harry and Meghan invited 2,640 people into the Windsor grounds to watch their arrivals.

“They want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” the statement read.

“This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

Along with the gift bags, the guests left the grounds with a lifetime of memories thanks to the royal couple. They cheered and shouted as Harry and Meghan shared their first kiss as newlyweds on the steps of St. George’s chapel.

After greeting the crowd, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on their first horse-drawn journey through the streets of Windsor.

This article originally appeared on People.com.