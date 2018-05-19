The Royal Wedding Is Coming to the Cover of TIME

Following months of anticipation, millions around the world watched as the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went off without a hitch at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Now, a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrating their big day is featured on the cover of a TIME commemorative issue.

TIME has covered the British monarchy and their royal weddings for the magazine’s entire history. Visit TIME’s archives to read more about the family Markle married into when she tied the knot with Prince Harry.

TIME’s royal wedding edition hits newsstands on Wednesday. Stories in the issue include Afua Hirsch on what Markle means to the world, Daisy Goodwin on the royal family’s much-needed shake-up and Tina Brown on Andrew Morton’s biography on the brand-new Duchess of Sussex.

For more coverage of the royal wedding, head to TIME.com.