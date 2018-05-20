Ben Carson Tells Liberty University Graduates They Have 'Tremendous Spheres of Influence'
U.S. Republican President candidate Dr. Ben Carson speaks at Liberty University, on November 11, 2015 in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Mark Wilson - Getty Images
By Alix Langone
11:30 AM EDT

Ben Carson, U.S. Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, spoke to graduates at Liberty University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine on Saturday.

Carson followed former President Jimmy Carter, who gave the address at the main commencement ceremony earlier that day. Carter’s speech touched on human rights and equality.

Carson told the graduates they all had “tremendous spheres of influence that God has provided for you.”

“If you use them the right way and allow Him to work through you, it is amazing,” Carson said. “And not only in the operating room, but everywhere.”

President Donald Trump delivered the commencement address last year — a decision that divided students at the Christian university, whose president, Jerry Falwell Jr., has long been a vocal Trump supporter. George H.W. Bush was the keynote speaker in 1990.

Liberty is a private Christian university in Lynchburg, Va., founded by Falwell Jr.’s father, Jerry Falwell, the famous conservative televangelist and Southern Baptist pastor who died in 2007.

You can watch Carson’s full remarks here:

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE