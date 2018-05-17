A Florida teacher was placed on administrative leave Monday after allegedly drowning two raccoons during an agricultural science class.

Local ABC affiliate WFTV reports that an unidentified student provided the network with graphic video footage of the incident, which he said left some students with nightmares. The student reportedly went home crying and yelling.

He said raccoons had killed several chickens, which were raised by students and teachers at Marion County’s Forest High School. He said it took several minutes for the raccoons, which were caged, to die after they were submerged in water.

“We want people to know he had them in cages, he had them trapped,” the student’s mother told WFTV. “He could have had somebody come and relocate the animals.”

The teacher, Dewie Brewton, has reportedly been employed by the district for more than 30 years.

The incident is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, WFTV reports. It is unclear whether the drownings were illegal.

“While law enforcement tells us the teacher may not have done anything illegal, his actions before students are certainly questionable,” Marion County Public Schools said in a statement Tuesday.