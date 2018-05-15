After striking a pose for the cameras on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Monday, Kristen Stewart made a sudden rebellious move: The actress ditched her black Christian Louboutin pumps and climbed the staircase barefoot.

Stewart, who was attending the premiere of BlackKkKlansman, has been a vocal critic of the red carpet’s heels-only policy for women.

“Things have to change immediately,” Stewart said at a roundtable discussion last year, according to Marie Claire. “It’s just like you simply cannot ask me to do something that you are not asking him [to do]. I get the black-tie thing but you should be able to do either version—flats or heels.”

Many on Twitter applauded Stewart’s act of rebellion.

Others were less than impressed, but the actress certainly made a stir.