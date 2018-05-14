Celebrities Mourn the Death of Lois Lane Actor Margot Kidder

Celebrities took to social media to share their condolences after Margot Kidder , the actress best known for playing Lois Lane to Christopher Reeve's Superman, passed away at her home in Montana on Sunday. She was 69 years old.

Kidder, who portrayed plucky reporter Lois Lane in 1978's Superman , as well as its three subsequent sequels, appeared in more than 70 movies and television shows during her lifetime, in addition to stage roles. Kidder was also a vocal advocate for mental health, in part because of her own bipolar disorder, something that made headlines in 1996 following her public disappearance.

Stars took to social media to celebrate Kidder's legacy, applauding the work she did both on and off the screen.

RIP Margot Kidder. One of my favorite movies of hers is the original Black Christmas. It introduced some elements that are now genre tropes and she’s fantastic in it. - Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 14, 2018

Thank you for being the Lois Lane so many of us grew up with. RIP, Margot Kidder. pic.twitter.com/IhY73TB52P - DC (@DCComics) May 14, 2018

Margot Kidder should be remembered as much for courageously, candidly discussing her battles with mental illness as for any screen role.

There are no Supermen— or women. It is not a character deficiency to acknowledge such struggles and get the help and treatment you need!

RIP pic.twitter.com/ZD6RB3cfzU - David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 14, 2018

RIP Margot Kidder https://t.co/aK2orqGkm9 - Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 14, 2018