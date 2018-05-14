Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
conflictThe Story of the Only American Pilot Killed During the Cuban Missile Crisis
Cuban Missile Crisis Of 1962: The Debris Of An American Airplane
royal wedding4 Ways Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Will Break From Tradition
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
royal wedding20 of the Tastiest, Fanciest and Most Bizarre Royal Wedding Souvenirs
Margot Kidder Portrait Session
Harry Langdon—Getty Images
celebrities

Celebrities Mourn the Death of Lois Lane Actor Margot Kidder

Cady Lang
2:36 PM ET

Celebrities took to social media to share their condolences after Margot Kidder, the actress best known for playing Lois Lane to Christopher Reeve's Superman, passed away at her home in Montana on Sunday. She was 69 years old.

Related

celebritiesRyan Reynolds Went Incognito in a Unicorn Mask on a Korean Singing Show
celebrities
Ryan Reynolds Went Incognito in a Unicorn Mask on a Korean Singing Show

Kidder, who portrayed plucky reporter Lois Lane in 1978's Superman, as well as its three subsequent sequels, appeared in more than 70 movies and television shows during her lifetime, in addition to stage roles. Kidder was also a vocal advocate for mental health, in part because of her own bipolar disorder, something that made headlines in 1996 following her public disappearance.

Stars took to social media to celebrate Kidder's legacy, applauding the work she did both on and off the screen.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME