Tig Notaro returns to form with the new Netflix stand-up special Happy to Be Here, and you can watch the exclusive trailer above.

“For the majority of my adult life, I have been mistaken for a man at least once a week,” the comedian quips in the trailer in her trademark, pretense-free tone.

The special sees Notaro mining themes of identity, marriage and parenting. And from the looks of the trailer, her family’s keeping her gainfully employed with ample material.

For starters, she wishes her wife of three years, the actor Stephanie Allynne, would just Google her random questions before inundating Notaro with them. And her son’s love of coming out to his parents seemingly never ends. “You don’t have to keep coming out to us,” she jokes. “The whole family’s gay, it’s not a big deal.”

The consummate comic professional rose to fame when she shared her breast cancer diagnosis on the stand-up circuit back in 2012, in a set that was highly praised by many of her peers. She has since written, starred in and produced One Mississippi, a semi-biographical Amazon series, which aired for two seasons.

Happy to Be Here hits Netflix on May 22.