2 Chainz Dramatically Proposed to the Love of His Life for the Second Time at the 2018 Met Gala
Chainz (L) proposes to wife Kesha Ward at the Met Gala on May 7, 2018. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)
By Cady Lang
9:57 PM EDT

The steps of the Met Gala are always where the night’s action begins and this year is no exception, thanks to rapper 2 Chainz.

At the 2018 Met Gala, 2 Chainz dramatically dropped to one knee before pulling a ring out of his pocket, which he presented to his partner of 5 years, Nakesha Ward. According to PEOPLE, 2 Chainz previously proposed to Ward at the BET Awards in June 2013, but they never made it official. At any rate, the Met Gala is as good a time as any to give the love of your life another ring.

For the occasion, the Atlanta rapper wore a Versace suit, while Nakesha wore an angelic white gown — a fitting match to the theme of the 2018 Met Gala: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

“I’m so happy, I’m blessed and I’m so thankful to have this person in my life,” she told reporters,” Ward told reporters, according to Essence.

