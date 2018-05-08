The steps of the Met Gala are always where the night’s action begins and this year is no exception, thanks to rapper 2 Chainz.

At the 2018 Met Gala, 2 Chainz dramatically dropped to one knee before pulling a ring out of his pocket, which he presented to his partner of 5 years, Nakesha Ward. According to PEOPLE, 2 Chainz previously proposed to Ward at the BET Awards in June 2013, but they never made it official. At any rate, the Met Gala is as good a time as any to give the love of your life another ring.

For the occasion, the Atlanta rapper wore a Versace suit, while Nakesha wore an angelic white gown — a fitting match to the theme of the 2018 Met Gala: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

“I’m so happy, I’m blessed and I’m so thankful to have this person in my life,” she told reporters,” Ward told reporters, according to Essence.