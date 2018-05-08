George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Private Investigator Working on Jay-Z Documentary About Trayvon Martin

George Zimmerman, who fatally shot unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012, has been charged with stalking a private investigator hired to work on a Jay-Z documentary about the controversial case.

According to court documents, Zimmerman in December called Dennis Warren 55 times and left 36 voicemails, 67 text messages and 27 emails over the span of nine days, NBC reports. The documents show Zimmerman also apparently threatened to feed Warren to an alligator.

Zimmerman is set to be arraigned on a misdemeanor charge on May 30.

A probable cause affidavit from Seminole County Sheriff’s Office shows Warren was working with a production company tasked with making Jay-Z’s documentary, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which will premiere on the Paramount Network in July. Warren did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the court documents, Warren said he texted Zimmerman and left a voicemail with the number of one the series’ co-producers, Mike Gasparro. Zimmerman subsequently called him. Within several months, Gasparro told Warren that Zimmerman was threatening him.

“He’s well on his way to the inside of a gator,” Zimmerman allegedly wrote to Gasparro in a text about Warren.

A Seminole County sergeant contacted Zimmerman in January in an effort to calm the tension, but Zimmerman ended up screaming at her and calling her a “whore,” police said, according to NBC.

Zimmerman has been involved in several run-ins with the law since his 2013 acquittal, including an arrest for aggravated assault with a weapon in 2015. Those charges were eventually dropped.