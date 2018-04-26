Priyanka Chopra clearly isn’t shy about expressing her love for royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle.

After recently praising Markle for TIME 100, the Quantico star again raved about her close friend during an interview with PEOPLE Now.

“I’m super excited about her and her big day,” she said of Markle’s upcoming wedding to Prince Harry, noting that she will not serve as a bridesmaid in the May 19 ceremony. “It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that.”

Chopra went on to explain why she thinks Markle is destined to be a “princess for the people”—despite the fact that she will never officially hold the title of princess.

“She’s just a really real girl,” Chopra told PEOPLE Now of Meghan. “She’s a girl’s girl. She’s a really relatable young woman who is concerned about the world just like you and I are. That’s what I love the most about her. I feel like her authenticity is what’s going to make her really stand out in this new life she’s going to take on.”