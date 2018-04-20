Kanye West’s Twitter comeback has finally yielded the good news we’ve all been waiting for.

The rapper, whose recent string of tweets are set to become a book (supposedly), teased his musical return on Thursday. West started by simply writing on Twitter, “My album is 7 songs.” He followed up by sharing the date of June 1.

But that’s not it! The 21-time Grammy winner, whose last album The Life of Pablo was released in Feb. 2016, revealed that just one week later he’d be dropping a collaboration album with Kid Cudi under the group name Kids See Ghost.

The collaboration between West and Cudi is notable considering the former label-mates had been going back-and-forth at each other in 2016, before eventually squashing their beef.

Representatives for the two rappers didn’t immediately respond to EW’s request for further comment.

West kept the release date news rolling, revealing that other GOOD Music artists Pusha T (May 25) and Teyana Taylor (June 22) also have forthcoming albums.

This article originally appeared on ew.com