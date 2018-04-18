The passenger who died after a Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing because an engine exploded was identified a mother of two from New Mexico.

Jennifer Riordan, a bank executive and mother to two children, was killed after shrapnel from the flight’s blown out engine broke a plane window and struck her, the Associated Press reports. Riordan was the vice president of community relations at Wells Fargo bank. She lived in Albuquerque and was married to Michael Riordan, the city’s former chief operating officer.

The Southwest Airlines jet made an emergency landing at the Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning after the engine blew out. Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Riordan was hospitalized in critical condition after the flight landed and that seven others were treated for minor injuries at the airport.

Southwest said there were 143 passengers aboard the flight. The airline confirmed that a passenger had died in the incident. Airline CEO Gary Kelly extended his sympathy to Riordan’s family in a statement.

“We will do all that we can to support them during this difficult time and the difficult days ahead,” he said.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo said the company was saddened to learn of Riordan’s death. “She was a well-known leader who was loved and respected,” a statement from Wells Fargo said.