How to Stream the Boston Marathon Live Online

Thousands of people from Massachusetts and beyond will be tuning in today to watch the oldest annual marathon in the world: the Boston Marathon 2018. Dating back to 1897, the sports spectacle attracts roughly 30,000 registered participants each year, hailing from countries all around the world.

The first race will begin at 8.40 a.m. ET, for mobility impaired runners. Men’s and women’s push-rim wheelchair races begin at 9.02 a.m. and 9.04 a.m. respectively. The full list of Boston Marathon race times can be found here.

Fans of the Boston Marathon who are unable to watch it in person can tune in online, on TV or on the radio. Here’s how to stream the Boston Marathon live:

How to watch the Boston Marathon on TV

Those in the Boston area can tune into CBS affiliate WBZ (Channel 4), which will be covering the marathon from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For those outside Boston, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and NBC Sports Gold will provide national coverage from 8.30 a.m. until 1 p.m. NBCSN will stream live coverage, whereas NBC Sports Gold will be ad-free.

How to stream the Boston Marathon

NBCSN and Olympic Channel coverage of the Boston Marathon will stream through the NBC Sports app for subscribers, as well as on NBCSports.com/live.

Coverage can also be streamed on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app for subscribers. The WBZ website will also have a live stream from 7 a.m., and CBSBoston.com will have a live stream from 9 a.m.

How to listen to the Boston Marathon on the radio

For those hoping for a more old-school way to stay up to date with the Boston Marathon news, WBZ NewsRadio 1030 will be providing live, wire-to-wire coverage starting at 9.15 a.m.

The radio coverage will be hosted by Joe Mathieu, Tom Cuddy and Sharon Barbano, along with a team of reporters along the course.